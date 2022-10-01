Imran Khan conspired against Pakistan as PM: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former PM Imran Khan for “playing” with national interest by twisting routine diplomatic cypher for his political motives, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by other PML-N leaders and federal ministers, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan conspired with his aides to twist a routine cypher for his political gains knowing well this would harm the country’s national interest.

“Imran Khan conspired against Pakistan while sitting at Prime Minister House just for his selfish political gains,” said Maryam Nawaz and added that a raid should be carried out at Bani Gala residence to recover the missing cipher.

Regarding the audio leaks of the incumbent government, Maryam went on to say that PML-N will never compromise on the security of Pakistan and audio leaks are proof that none of the party leaders heard speaking against the country.

Meanwhile, in the presser, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar alleged that former principal secretary Azam Khan has admitted to handing over the cypher copy to Imran Khan.

Terming cipher as a secret document and the property of Prime Minister’s office, Dar said that PTI Chief was responsible for this serious security breach.

He further pledged to steer the country out of the mammoth challenges as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making his best efforts to tackle the challenges in an effective manner.

“Due to the prudent steps taken by the coalition government, rupee appreciation is being witnessed against the US dollar,” he said. He expressed the resolve to provide maximum relief to the general public in coming weeks.

Comments