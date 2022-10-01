Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A local magistrate in Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally, ARY News reported.

Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued warrants against the former PM, directing Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders.

The magistrate issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development and said that they would shortly file an application with the duty magistrate and hopefully, the warrant will get suspended.

“Our lawyers would have appeared before the court if a notice was received,” he said, adding that it might be possible that the notice was sent on wrong address. He said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already removed charges under 7ATA in the case.

The arrest warrant comes after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted the affidavit in the contempt of court case against him for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In his affidavit, Imran Khan vowed to comply with the statement given on September 22 before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the last hearing. “I am ready to apologise if the judges think I had crossed a red line,” he added.

The PTI Chairman reiterated, “My intention was not to threaten the female judge. Taking action meant nothing but legal action.”

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against the PTI chief for threatening the woman judge and officials of Islamabad police.

