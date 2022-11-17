Imran Khan contempt case: SC bench to conduct hearing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) larger bench led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) will conduct the hearing of the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) led by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the contempt case against Imran Khan. The hearing will start at 11:00 am on Friday (tomorrow).

In another development today, the interior ministry submitted more evidence in the contempt of court case against the PTI chief. The Ministry of Interior submitted records of Twitter messages of different leaders and newspaper reports.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SUBMITS REPLY IN CONTEMPT CASE

The ministry also submitted different video clips of the May 25 PTI long march.

Yesterday, Imran Khan submitted his response to the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt case against him on the events of the party’s first long march.

The former premier submitted his reply in the contempt of court case through advocate Salman Akram Raja advocate in which he stated that the SC order of May 25 was “not knowingly violated”.

In his reply, the former prime minister assures the court that he was not informed about the court order on the evening of May 25th.

READ: SC ISSUES NOTICES TO IMRAN KHAN, OTHER PTI LEADERS

The PTI chief further stated: “the SC, in its order, also asked lawyer Babar Awan to meet with me. Despite the court order, the administration did not facilitate the meeting.

Khan pleaded with the court to end the contempt proceedings against him as he had not deliberately violated any order of the Supreme Court.

It may be noted that the incumbent government moved the SC against Khan for violating the SC’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.

