Imran Khan submits reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has submitted his response to the Supreme Court (Sc) in a defamation case, ARY News reported.

In his reply, the former prime minister said he is unaware of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s response on his behalf and sought time till November 3 for submission of a detailed response.

I respect the judiciary but am unaware of the assurance given by the PTI leadership on my behalf to the court, Khan said in his response.

Imran Khan said he cannot think of violating SC’s directions.

Read more: SC serves notice to Imran Khan over Govt contempt plea

It may be noted that the incumbent government moved the SC against Imran Khan for violating the SC’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.

Last week, a Supreme Court bench summoned a reply from Imran Khan on a contempt of court petition against him from the government.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing contempt petition against the PTI chairman denied the federal government’s plea for issuing a contempt notice to the former prime minister of Pakistan.

The bench also includes Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

Comments