Imran Khan could be arrested if fails to appear before court: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Saturday announced that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be arrested if he fails to appear before the court for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for Islamabad police said that arrest warrant is a legal process and it was issued after Imran Khan failed to appear before the court in its last hearing. “Warrants are issued to ensure appearance of suspects before courts,” the spokesman said.

The police official said the case 407/22 was transferred to a session court after the Islamabad High Court removed terrorism charges from it. “Imran Khan is yet to seek bail from the session court,” the official said.

He warned that the PTI chief could be arrested if he fails to comply with the court orders and appear before it.

دہشت گردی کی دفعہ خارج کرنے کا حکم جاری کیا تھا۔اس حکم کے بعد یہ مقدمہ سیشن کورٹ میں منتقل کیا گیاتھا۔ عمران خان نے سیشن کورٹ سے ابھی تک اپنی ضمانت نہیں کروائی۔پیش نہ ہونے کی صورت میں انہیں گرفتار کیا جاسکتا ہے۔

عوام سے گذارش ہے کہ افواہوں پر کان مت دھریں۔

An Islamabad court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued warrants against the former PM, directing Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders.

The magistrate issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

