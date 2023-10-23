Court orders to provide PTI chairman cycle for exercise

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday ordered Adiala Jail authorities to provide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a cycle for exercise, ARY News reported.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in cipher, moved the court through his lawyer Advocate Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha for the provision of cycle for exercise.

Special Official Secrets Court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted the PTI chairman’s plea to provide him with a spin bike for exercise in jail.

The judge has directed the Adiala Jail administration to provide the PTI chairman spin cycle for exercise.

Earlier today, the PTI chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted by the court in cipher case.

In a separate development on October 17, it emerged that the cell of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was extended in Adiala Jail.

The PTI chairman requested the special court judge about the extension in his jail cell in Adiala Jail during the last hearing of the case.

The jail cell of the PTI chairman has been ‘extended’ to almost 60 feet from 35 feet on the orders of the special court judge Abu Alhasnat, who is hearing cipher case against the former prime minister in the prison.