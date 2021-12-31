PM praises govt institutions, health teams for achieving Covid vaccination target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the ‘tireless and coordinated’ efforts of the government institutions and health teams for achieving the target of COVID-19 vaccination by 2021 end, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread that the government has completed the target of fully vaccinating 70 million population by the end of 2021.

He added that the federal government alone procured vaccines worth almost Rs250 billion to achieve the target and provided free-of-cost to the nationals.

He thanked the tireless and coordinated work done by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), federal and provincial administrations and health teams to ensure the success of our government’s vaccination program.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC head Asad Umar Friday said that Pakistan has achieved its target of administering COVID vaccine to 70 million population of the country by 2021 end with Islamabad city at the top of it after having 77 per cent of its population fully jabbed.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, Asad Umar said that the target to vaccinate 70 million people by 2021 end has been achieved owing to efforts of the NCOC team, and health administrations in the Centre and provinces.

“Owing to all these people, the target which was considered ungettable has finally been achieved,” he said.

He further added that to make the massive vaccination drive possible, the federal government has procured vaccines worth nearly Rs250 Billion.

“100% of vaccine procurement done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in,” he said.

Further sharing the statistics of the COVID vaccination in the federating units, the NCOC head said that Islamabad leads with a 77 per cent fully vaccinated population.

“Punjab is at 51%, GB 46%, AJK 45%, Balochistan 42%, KP 41%, and Sind at 37%,” he said and added that of the total eligible population of the country, 46 per cent is fully vaccinated and 63 per cent has received at least one dose.

