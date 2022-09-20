Imran Khan criticises PM Shehbaz for discussing COAS appointment with a convict

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for discussing COAS appointment and other state matter with a convict, Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message that PM Shehbaz Sharif was discussing the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other state matter with the convict Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the ministers were also declaring that they will appoint COAS after consulting Nawaz Sharif. Khan said that the plans ‘are all in contravention not only of the Official Secrets Act (section 5:1) but also of their oaths of office.’

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan slammed PM Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prioritising foreign visits over providing assistance to the flood-affected people.

Imran Khan, while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Chakwal yesterday, slammed PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over foreign visits amid flood disasters.

“In which country a prime minister pays foreign visits after leaving the nation in difficulties? Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ruling the Sindh province whose chairman has also gone abroad.”

The PTI chief said that he will add Chakwal youth and women to the real independence movement. “The nation will have to come out when I give a call for getting real independence in the country.”

The former premier said that the nation will never forgive the current rulers who have pushed them into severe financial troubles. He vowed that he will fight and defeat the corrupt politicians.

