Imran Khan decides not to appear before Islamabad court

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided not to appear in Islamabad’s sessions court due to a security threat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI chairman Imran Khan held consultations with the senior leaders and legal team.

After the briefing, the senior leadership recommended Khan to not appear before Islamabad’s sessions court today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief Imran Khan was summoned to the Islamabad session court on Thursday in connection with the cases against him.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking permission for his video link appearance in the court.

IHC fixed the hearing of former premier Imran Khan’s plea related to his appearance in the court via video link. Chief Justice IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the plea tomorrow [March 09].

The Registrar’s Office raised three objections to the PTI chief’s plea, stating that the petitioner request is vague while another objection was raised about how can a video link plea be filed in the high court. The office also raised an objection to the maintainability of the video link before being heard by the concerned court.

Former premier Imran Khan filed the petition through Advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry in IHC, in which the position was adopted that the PTI chairman has security threats during his appearance in the court. The former premier asked to provide strict security measures for appearing before IHC.

