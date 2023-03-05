PTI warns of countrywide protests if ‘Imran Khan arrested’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday warned that it will hold country-wide protests in case of party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference outside the former premier’s residence, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry noted that Islamabad Police had arrived at Imran Khan’s residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

He claimed that Imran’s arrest was aimed at postponing the upcoming general elections in Punjab and disturb law and order situation. “There are 74 cases against the PTI chief,” he said, adding that it is humanly not possible for any person to appear in court in all cases.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Imran had always respected the judiciary and appeared before courts whenever he was called. However, he said, they want Imran Khan to go to court so that terrorists can target him again.

The former information minister also claimed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah want a clash to take place at Zaman Park. “They are deliberately trying to create an untoward situation”, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry urged the party workers and supporters across the country to prepare. “If they arrest our party Chairman, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before,” he warned.

Islamabad police attempt to arrest Imran

The Islamabad police on Sunday reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad police said the former premier is avoiding arrest.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

It stated that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

He also warned of legal action against those creating hurdles in the arrest of the former premier. “Imran will be shifted to Islamabad under police custody,” he said.

Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

