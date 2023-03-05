Islamabad police reach Zaman Park to ‘arrest’ Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to ‘arrest’ the latter after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad SP City Hussain Tahir, who is leading the police team, is carrying arrest warrants issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued the PTI chairman’s arrest warrant on February 28.

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore as television reports said Imran Khan would be arrested in the Toshakhana case.

In a tweet, the former information minister categorically stated that “any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will worsen the situation”.

عمران خان کی گرفتاری کی کوئ بھی کوشش حالات کو شدید خراب کر دے گی، میں اس نا اھل اور پاکستان دشمن حکومت کو خبردار کرنا چاہ رہا پاکستان کو مزید بحران میں نہ دھکیلیں اور ہوش سے کام لیں، کارکنان زمان پارک پہنچ جائیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2023

Another PTI leader Hammad Azhar also called on the party workers to reach Zaman Park.

تمام کارکن فوری طور پر زمان پارک پہنچیں۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

He also warned of legal action against those creating hurdles in the arrest of former premier. “Imran will be shifted to Islamabad under police custody,” he said.

Toshakhana reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Read More: Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference by ECP

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

Comments