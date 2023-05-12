Imran Khan decides not to leave courtroom

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is still present inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), has decided not to leave court premises until written orders are issued, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the former prime minister was still present inside the court room despite the competition of hearing of multiple bail pleas.

Sources claimed that Imran Khan decided not to leave court premises until written order are issued and ‘strict security arrangements are made’.

Moreover, the PTI chief has also summoned his personal security staff outside the High Court. The former premier was holding consultation with his legal team inside the court room.

Sources also claimed that Imran Khan will leave for Lahore’s Zaman Park after receiving the written orders. PTI workers and supporters will accompany the party chairman from Islamabad to Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.