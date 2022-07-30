Imran Khan decides to file judicial reference against CEC

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to file a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

The participants expressed their concerns over the meeting between members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a government delegation. “CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan violated the ECP’s code of conduct,” the PTI leadership said.

The meeting also decided to bring no-confidence motion against the election commission in two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman has directed the legal experts to start proceedings.

Earlier in the day, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI was mulling over bringing a reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja against meeting leaders from ruling coalition.

Addressing a presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that leaders of ruling coalition met CEC and discussed prohibited funding case which is against the judges’ code of conduct which also applies to Sikandar Sultan.

“How members of the ECP could meet people who are party to a case,” he said, adding CEC and members of the ECP violated their code of conduct of the judiciary.

It is pertinent to mention here that a government delegation, consisting of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, met with the ECP chief and demanded the announcement of the reserved verdict of the PTI foreign funding case.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a government delegation met with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief and provincial members of the ECP to demand the verdict on the PTI foreign funding case.

