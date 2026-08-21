ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Friday that a team of doctors has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan medically fit following his medical examination.

Speaking to the media after Khan was transferred to hospital and subsequently returned to Adiala Jail, Tarar said the former prime minister was shifted under appropriate security arrangements in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives.

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The minister said PTI founder Imran Khan underwent a medical examination at PIMS Hospital, with doctors from Shifa International Hospital also present during the assessment. He said the decision to take Imran Khan to PIMS was made in view of the security situation along the route and outside the hospital following the presence of PTI workers.

According to Tarar, a team of qualified specialists, including ophthalmologists, cardiologists and physicians, examined Khan and found him medically fit.

Read more: PTI founder shifted back to Adiala Jail after hospital check-up

He added that PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, was present during the medical examination.

The minister said Khan was subsequently transferred back to Adiala Jail at around 5 a.m. after the medical assessment.

Tarar further maintained that the former prime minister had previously been provided with all necessary medical facilities and would continue to receive appropriate medical care whenever required.

The development followed the Supreme Court’s directions concerning Khan’s health and medical examination while he remains in custody.