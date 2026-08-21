RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was transferred back to Adiala Jail early Friday after undergoing a medical examination at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, according to reports.

PTI founder Imran Khan had been shifted to the private hospital late Thursday night in compliance with an order issued by the Supreme Court, which directed that he be medically assessed and treated at Shifa International Hospital amid concerns over his health.

He was taken to the hospital under tight security, accompanied by his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan and his sister Dr Uzma Khan.

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At Shifa International Hospital, Khan was examined by a medical team comprising specialists, including an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician. Following the medical assessment, he was declared fit to remain in custody and subsequently transferred back to Adiala Jail.

The Supreme Court had ordered Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital on August 18, directing that a medical board be constituted to assess his condition. The court also permitted the involvement of his personal physician in the medical assessment.

Read more: PTI founder transfer to hospital: Security arrangements completed

Khan has remained incarcerated since August 2023. His family and legal team have repeatedly raised concerns about his health, including problems affecting his vision, while government authorities have maintained that he is receiving appropriate medical care.

The latest development comes amid continuing legal proceedings concerning Khan’s medical treatment and access to family members while in custody.