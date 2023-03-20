Imran Khan deletes tweet after ‘agency man’ turns out to be PTI worker

LAHORE: A suspicious person, who was termed an ‘agency official’ by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, turned out to be a PTI worker, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan shared a picture, now-deleted, of a ‘suspicious person’ on Twitter, terming him an ‘agency official’.

The former prime minister claimed that the person was ‘inciting his party workers and supporters to violence’.

However, the PTI chairman deleted the tweet when he found out that the ‘suspicious person’ was his party worker.

Read More: Imran Khan vows to expose his ‘assassination’ plot at judicial complex

The person’s pictures of participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public gatherings were available on Twitter.

Comments