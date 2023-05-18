Imran Khan demands CCTV footage of Jinnah House attack

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan demanded the CCTV footage of the Jinnah House Attack, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief said that a transparent investigation of the Jinnah House attack must be conducted. He stated which person doesn’t condemn the Jinnah House attack, everyone condemns it, he added.

The PTI premiere said that throughout his life he has asked people to protest peacefully and he had never promoted violent protests.

Earlier today, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that eight terrorists were arrested fleeing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

He said that the suspects were involved in the attack on Jinnah House and they were already identified.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the “barbaric act of torching of Corps Commander House in Lahore”, saying the latter planned and instigated the act of arson.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.