PTI founder demands open court trial for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an open court trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, saying that the “matter should not be treated as an internal military issue.”

In an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan clarified that his association with Faiz Hameed ended with the latter’s retirement, dismissing claims that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

He questioned how Faiz Hameed, being retired, could possibly benefit him.

“General Faiz became insignificant after retirement. How could he benefit me in any way?” he questioned, dismissing the notion that he maintains contact with the former DG ISI.

Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.

Last week, the military announced that Hameed had been taken into custody by the army on charges of land grabbing and forcibly taking valuables from the owner of a private housing society, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings had also been initiated against former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.