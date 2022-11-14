Imran Khan demands probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination incident

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan said Monday that the martyred Arshad Sharif was the top investigative journalist of Pakistan and a probe should be conducted into the assassination incident.

While addressing the participants of the PTI long march via video link, Imran Khan said that the reasons behind Sharif’s departure from Pakistan should be investigated and those people should be identified who gave threats to the journalist.

He said that Arshad Sharif had been assassinated and later a gun attack was carried out again him. He said that he cannot even register an FIR against the assassination attempt on him. Khan expressed hope that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) will listen to his plea.

Khan said that Pakistan could not become a prosperous state without the rule of law. He criticised that false claims were made for making the country Asian Tiger and Lahore will be transformed into Paris. “We will never become an Asian Tiger until the rule of law and justice.”

The PTI chief said that he has a constitutional right to register the FIR and spot the suspects. He added that he knew who is behind the gun attack on him and the investigation will ascertain his suspicions.

Imran Khan said that the nation needs to struggle for its independence. He said that he will join the PTI long march in Rawalpindi.

The former premier said that they want friendly ties with all countries including China, Russia, US and others but the nation will never accept slavery.

