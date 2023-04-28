Imran Khan demands to bring back Nawaz Sharif, puts his name on ECL

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has demanded to bring back Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid to the country and putting his and Nawaz Sharif’s names to the exit control list (ECL) till elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing PTI workers at Zaman Park, Imran Khan demanded the repatriation of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and putting his own and Sharif’s names to the ECP to restrict both of them from leaving the country till elections.

He said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is firmly standing with the Constitution despite being pressurised. “If the incumbent government violates the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) and the Constitution, then the nation will stand up and stage peaceful protests.”

“It is the right of Punjab people to vote independently to anyone. These rulers are not organising the elections for their personal gains and saving their NRO but the whole nation is standing with the SC and CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial,” said the former prime minister.

He further said that an assassination attempt was carried out against him in which seven to eight persons were involved. “These people do not care about the inflation rate in the country because their assets are present abroad. They come to Pakistan only to loot the national exchequer and then they flee away.”

The former premier questioned why powerful circles are not paying attention to the deteriorated situation of the country.

Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have excused themselves from dissolving the National Assembly (NA) before the budget. He added that the rulers are only willing to see the implementation of the London plan.

