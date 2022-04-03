Imran Khan denotified as PM by Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: Soon after the dissolution of the National Assembly, Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a notice denotifying Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan from his post, ARY News reported.

“Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affaris’ Sro No.487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” the notification of the Cabinet Division read.

The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently issued a second notification, denotifying Imran Khan’s cabinet. 25 federal ministers, four state ministers, four advisers and 19 special assistants have been denotified by the Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue to act as prime minister (PM) under Article 224 A (4) until the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

