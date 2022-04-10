Imran Khan denotified as prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has de-notified Imran Khan as prime minister and federal cabinet after the success of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

According to details, a notification of the success of the no-confidence motion was issued against Imran Khan. The Cabinet Division de-notified Imran Khan as PM and his cabinet members including 25 ministers, four ministers of state and four advisors.

It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion filed by the united opposition in the National Assembly yesterday was successful after which Khan did not remain the Prime Minister. In the National Assembly, 174 votes have been cast in favour of no-confidence.

Read more: PM Imran Khan ousted as opposition’s no-confidence motion succeeds

Imran Khan was PM of Pakistan for three years and eight months. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a no-confidence motion against a prime minister was successful.

Before voting on the no-confidence motion, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly resigned from their posts and handed over the duties of Speaker to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who conducted the voting.

Comments