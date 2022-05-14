Imran Khan directs PTI leaders to immediately reach Sialkot

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has directed party leaders to immediately reach Sialkot after the police disrupted preparations for the public gathering and arrested Usman Dar and other party leaders and activists, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan while condemning the use of state resources against PTI activists directed top tier leadership to immediately rush to Sialkot.

Soon after his directives, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders announced that they are heading to Sialkot and directed all party cadres to follow the suit.

گوجرانوالہ ڈویژن سے کارکنان سیالکوٹ پہنچیں عمران خان کی ہدائیت پر سیالکوٹ پہنچ رہا ہوں آج کا جلسہ حقیقی آزادی کی طرف ایک بڑا قدم ہے، خواجہ آصف جیسی گندگی سے سیالکوٹ کو پاک کرنا ہے باہر نکلو اپنی آزادی کیلئے۔۔ #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 14, 2022

Punjab police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers ahead of a scheduled rally in the area.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar has said that he stands with the PTI chairman and that his love for Imran Khan will not be affected even if he is sent to jail. He reiterated that the former premier will attend the rally no matter what.

