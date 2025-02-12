PTI founder directs to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from party

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder Imran Khan has directed to expel PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat from the party over repeated violations of party discipline, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with party leader in Adiala Jail, Khan said asked the PTI leadership to issue a notification, formally removing Marwat from the party.

The development came after PTI founder restrained Marwat from representing him in court cases.

Imran Khan had also prohibited the jail administration from Marwat’s visit in jail to meet him. Sher Afzal Marwat, a firebrand PTI leader, had visited Adiala Jail for a meeting with the party’s founder.

The jail officials told Marwat that the PTI founder directed them that Sher Afzal Marwat is not his lawyer, he should not be allowed entry in jail.

Also read: Sher Afzal Marwat invited to join PPP

Prior to this, the PTI leadership has issued a second show-cause notice to party leader Marwat for giving a statement against the party lines.

In the notice issued to Sher Afzal, the lawmaker was asked to respond to issuing statements against the party policy and party’s secretary-general Salman Akram Raja.

In May 2024, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also issued a show-cause notice to Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.