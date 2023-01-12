Imran Khan directs to finalise strategy for NA resignations

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to pave way for general elections, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan directed the party members to finalise strategy for resignations from National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Imran Khan directed the party members to finalise strategy for resignations from National Assembly in a bid to pressurise Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to pave way for general elections.

Sources told ARY News that PTI leaders would contact NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for acceptance of resignations.

Sources further said that PTI MNAs would appear before Speaker Raja Pervaiz and demand approval of the resignations.

The development came hours after Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded advice to Governor Baligh ur Rehman to dissolve Punjab Assembly.

“Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly,” PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

He warned that the order for the dissolution of assembly will be enforced within two days if Governor refuses to sign the summary.

The PTI vice president further said that a letter would be sent to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the next two days to finalise an interim government, adding that elections would take place in the next 90 days.

NA resignations

Earlier in December, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he will take decision on resignations as per the constitution and assembly rules.

The Speaker NA stated this after his meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former speaker Asad Qaiser today. The PTI delegation met Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his chamber to discuss verification of resignations of the party’s lawmakers

“A resignation letter must be handwritten by the member, as per the constitutional requirement,” Ashraf said.

“It is written in the constitution that the speaker will summon a member and seek his verification,” Pervaiz Ashraf said. “I had invited the PTI members for personal verification of their resignations,” he said.

