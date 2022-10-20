Imran Khan: ECP reserves verdict in by-poll violations case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdict against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to code of conduct violations during Charsadda by-poll, ARY News reported.

In today’s hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked the PTI lawyer how can a candidate contest by-poll, when he is already a Member of the National Assembly.

Your client is saying 150 resignations were tendered, if so, where are the resignations, CEC Raja asked the PTI counsel Barrister Gohar.

Apart from the acceptance of a few resignations, the rest are with the secretary National Assembly who has not forwarded them to the ECP, the PTI counsel replied.

Present 150 resignations of MNA, we will accept it with immediate effect, the CEC said.

Later, the verdict was reserved by the ECP.

On Sunday’s by-elections, former prime minister Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats.

PTI chief Imran Khan won by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, Karachi and Nankana Sahib, according to unofficial results.

