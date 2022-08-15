Imran Khan establishes tiger force to prepare for general elections

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has established tiger force and appointed Saifullah Khan Niazi as its convener to organize it at the grassroot level before the general elections, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan has announced during the PTI rally at Hockey Stadium, Lahore that he was going to establish tiger force to bring forward male and female youngsters to lead the party from the front.

Khan has nominated Saifullah Niazi as its convener along with Khawaja Shams and Rana Nadeem as members from Punjab, and two members each from KP, Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The tiger force will be organized nationwide and it will report directly to Imran Khan. The PTI chairman has also summoned the first meeting of the force in the ongoing week.

A notification for the formation of the force stated that it would mobilize the activists at grassroot level and will also organize the party on the election day and prepare polling schemes.

On June 27, Imran Khan launched Tiger Force website, inviting youth to get themselves registered in the party’s new wing.

In a video message, shared on his official Twitter handle, the PTI chief has appealed to the youth for immediate registration in the Tiger Force to foil the expected bids for rigging in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

“I invite youth especially women across the country to join Tiger Force and take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab,” he said.

The former prime minister went on to say that the current “Imported Government” was imposed on the people of Pakistan through “foreign intervention”.

