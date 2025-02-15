PTI founder orders expulsion of party members over 26th Amendment

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, has ordered the expulsion of party members who supported the 26th Amendment, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources reveal that the Imran Khan has instructed the party to expel members who supported the 26th Amendment.

Imran Khan has conveyed this decision to the senior leadership, directing them to take action against absent lawmakers.

Sources further state that PTI had already issued show-cause notices to members who were missing during the amendment session.

On the day of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Zain Qureshi were among those absent.

PTI also issued show-cause notices to Aslam Ghuman, Riaz Fatyana, Zain Qureshi, and Maqsood Ali Khan. Additionally, Aurangzeb Kachhi also received a show-cause notice from the party.

Similarly, on February 12, 2025, PTI Founder Imran Khan directed to expel PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat from the party over repeated violations of party discipline.

During a meeting with party leader in Adiala Jail, Khan said asked the PTI leadership to issue a notification, formally removing Marwat from the party.

The development came after PTI founder restrained Marwat from representing him in court cases.

Imran Khan had also prohibited the jail administration from Marwat’s visit in jail to meet him. Sher Afzal Marwat, a firebrand PTI leader, had visited Adiala Jail for a meeting with the party’s founder.

The jail officials told Marwat that the PTI founder directed them that Sher Afzal Marwat is not his lawyer, he should not be allowed entry in jail.

Prior to this, the PTI leadership has issued a second show-cause notice to party leader Marwat for giving a statement against the party lines.

In the notice issued to Sher Afzal, the lawmaker was asked to respond to issuing statements against the party policy and party’s secretary-general Salman Akram Raja.

In May 2024, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also issued a show-cause notice to Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.