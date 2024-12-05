PTI founder faces 76 cases in Islamabad, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is facing 76 cases in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad police have registered 14 more cases against the former PM, bringing the total number of cases to 76. The cases were registered following the PTI’s recent protests in the federal capital.

According to police reports, 62 cases were already registered against Imran Khan prior to the recent protests. The Islamabad High Court had directed the police to submit a report on the cases registered against the PTI chief.

The court had also accepted a petition filed by the PTI chief’s sister, Norin Niazi, seeking details of the cases registered against her brother. Reports from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have also been submitted to the court.

The interior secretary has also submitted a report on the cases registered against the PTI chief in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. The court has disposed of Niazi’s petition after the submission of the reports.

Earlier, the ATC in federal capital sent PTI founder, Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case.

Imran Khan, currently confined in Adiala Jail, was re-arrested by the police in the New Town PS case after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases.

The development came after the former prime minister was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.