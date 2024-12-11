PTI founder, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday reiterated both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed were partners in key political manoeuvres.

“Faiz Hameed played a crucial role in bringing the PTI founder to power,” Khawaja Asif claimed while talking to journalists outside the Parliament House.

Khawaja Asif said the fate of PTI founder’s military trial will be decided by the law, adding that several civilians were subjected to military trials during PTI’s government tenure.

He further noted that the ‘partnership’ between PTI founder Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed began before the 2018 elections and continued afterward, including during the events of May 9.

Khawaja Asif said that evidence would eventually surface, revealing how the Results Transmission System (RTS) was allegedly manipulated to facilitate PTI’s ascent to power and how opponents were silenced.

On Tuesday, the ex-DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secret Act and others charges.

According to the ISPR, the FGCM process began on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Pakistan Army Act.

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person (s),” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in its official statement.

Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said that during the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law.