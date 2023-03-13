Imran Khan, Fawad’s arrest warrants suspended in ECP contempt case

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday suspended arrest warrants issued for PTI chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

Advocate Faisal appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, while Sajeel Swati represented the ECP in the case.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench in its verdict suspended arrest warrants issued for former prime minister Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in ECP contempt case.

The LHC in its verdict asked the ECP to determine the ambit of the ECP in the case. The electoral body has also been directed to continue its working as per law.

On March 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

The electoral watchdog issued bailable arrest warrants for the former premier over his ‘persistent absence’ in the contempt case. The order was passed by a four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani.

During the hearing today, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. It also directed the Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to implement the bailable warrants.

