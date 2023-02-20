Imran Khan files another protective bail plea in LHC

LAHORE: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed another protective bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the bail plea was filed in police station Sangjani Islamabad case and SHO of this police station has been made respondent in the plea.

The plea stated that the case was registered against the PTI chief Imran Khan under anti-terrorism act.

The bail plea further stated that Imran khan survived a murder attempt in Wazirabad and he wants to appear before court in Islamabad.

The court was pleaded to grant 15 days protective bail so that the PTI Chairman can appear before court.

Read more: LHC REJECTS IMRAN KHAN’S PLEA SEEKING PROTECTIVE BAIL

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) warned of issuing a contempt notice to former prime minister Imran Khan on a seperate petition seeking protective bail.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed these marks after taking notice of different signatures of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the affidavit and power of attorney submitted in the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

