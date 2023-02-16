LHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea seeking protective bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, seeking protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed the hearing on Imran Khan’s petition seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejects former prime minister’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said the petitioner had been summoned for 6:30pm, but he failed to appear.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that their client will appear within a few minutes as he is on his way to the court. However, the division bench argued that the former premier should have appeared within the stipulated time given to him.

The lawyers tried to stop the court but it dismissed the plea, stating that neither the petitioner nor his senior counsel were present in the court, therefore, the petition is being dismissed.

Meanwhile, Justice Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to present the former prime minister in court on Monday (February 19) at 2:00pm. He also directed the provincial police chief to sit down with Imran’s legal team and finalise security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) warned of issuing a contempt notice to former prime minister Imran Khan on a petition seeking protective bail.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed these marks after taking notice of different signatures of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the affidavit and power of attorney submitted in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, former premier’s counsel, advocate Azhar Siddiq informed the court that they are pondering over issues pertaining to Imran’s health and security.

“Former prime minister is meeting with his doctors,” he said and assured the court that Imran would be in court. “We request the court to give us some time,” prayed the counsel.

When the hearing resumed at 4pm, Imran’s counsel Siddiqui told LHC that his client wanted to withdraw the bail application as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted relief to Imran.

At this, the judge observed that the PTI chief’s signatures on the affidavit and power of attorney were different. “This is a very important matter … I will issue contempt of court notice to you or your client,” he warned and adjourned the proceedings again by 6:30pm.

The former premier had filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after the banking court in Islamabad rejected Imran’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the LHC judge remarked that the politician should be brought to the court on a stretcher if he cannot walk. The judge also stopped Khan’s counsel Azhar Siddiq Advocate from giving arguments.

Azhar Siddiq said that Imran Khan contacted him via telephone and he will submit the power of attorney on Thursday morning.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of Imran Khan’s protective bail plea by tomorrow.

ATC rejects bail plea

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected Imran Khan’s interim bail after he failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict over the non-appearance of former premier in the ECP protest case.

The court rejected Imran’s request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds and directed him to appear in person by 1:30 pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was on interim bail in the case and the court provided him with the opportunity to appear before it today. Babar Awan requested the court to extend his client’s bail till Feb 27 as the additional sessions judge had granted Imran’s interim bail till Feb 27.

At the previous hearing, the court had granted the PTI chief the last opportunity to appear on Feb 15.

The case

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

