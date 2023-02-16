LHC resumes hearing on Imran Khan’s bail plea in ECP protest case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday resumed hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed the hearing.

As the hearing went underway, former premier’s counsel, advocate Azhar Siddiq informed the court that they are pondering over issues pertaining to Imran’s health and security.

“Former prime minister is meeting with his doctors,” he said and assured the court that Imran would be in court.

“We request the court to give us some time,” prayed the counsel.

The LHC then adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm after Imran’s lawyer Azhar Siddique requested for some time.

The former premier filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after the banking court in Islamabad rejected Imran’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the LHC judge remarked that the politician should be brought to the court on a stretcher if he cannot walk. The judge also stopped Khan’s counsel Azhar Siddiq Advocate from giving arguments.

Azhar Siddiq said that Imran Khan contacted him via telephone and he will submit the power of attorney on Thursday morning.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of Imran Khan’s protective bail plea by tomorrow.

ATC rejects bail plea

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected Imran Khan’s interim bail after he failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict over the non-appearance of former premier in the ECP protest case.

The court rejected Imran’s request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds and directed him to appear in person by 1:30 pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was on interim bail in the case and the court provided him with the opportunity to appear before it today. Babar Awan requested the court to extend his client’s bail till Feb 27 as the additional sessions judge had granted Imran’s interim bail till Feb 27.

At the previous hearing, the court had granted the PTI chief the last opportunity to appear on Feb 15.

