PTI founder files contempt plea against Adiala Jail superintendent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a contempt plea against the superintendent of Adiala Jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition, filed through lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, alleged that the jail authorities failed to comply with a court order allowing a meeting with Bushra Bibi.

According to the petition, despite a scheduled meeting time, the jail authorities did not allow the meeting to take place.

It is worth noting that Bushra Bibi is also imprisoned in Adiala Jail. The court had ordered on January 28 that the meeting be arranged in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Yesterday, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, was briefly detained outside Adiala jail.

The police had taken Faisal Chaudhry into custody following his meeting with the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan inside the jail.

Sources said that he was arrested due to an alleged altercation with the jail authorities the previous day.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted Faisal Chaudhry permission to meet with Imran Khan, instructing the Jail Superintendent to ensure that lawyers have access to the former prime minister for legal consultations.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.