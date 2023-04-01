Imran Khan files contempt plea against PEMRA over ban on his speeches

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed a contempt court plea against Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over ban on his speeches in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the plea was filed against PEMRA by Barrister Ahmad Pansota on behalf of PTI chief Imran Khan and the Chairman PEMRA has been made respondent in the plea.

The plea stated that despite the suspension of PEMRA ban from LHC, the TV channels are pressurized to not broadcasted PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches.

PEMRA is violating the court orders and chairman PEMRA should be summoned in personal capacity, the plea stated.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) notification banning the live speeches and press talks of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

The authority said that after analysing the content of Imran’s speech, it has been observed that the content was aired live by the licensees without effective time delay mechanism which is a violation provision of Pemra laws and in disobedience of judgements passed by the courts.

