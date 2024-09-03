PTI founder moves IHC against transfer of May 9 cases to military courts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister has made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He has pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.

In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI founder said that he was ‘kidnapped’ on the pretext of an arrest, demanding that an apology should be sought from him over his ‘abduction’.