web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI founder moves IHC against transfer of May 9 cases to military courts

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
|

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister has made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He has pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.

In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

Read more: ‘PTI founder, Faiz Hameed may have shared WhatsApp messages on May 9’

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI founder said that he was ‘kidnapped’ on the pretext of an arrest, demanding that an apology should be sought from him over his ‘abduction’.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.