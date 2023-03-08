Imran Khan files three pleas for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has filed three petitions seeking protective bail in different cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan submitted three petitions in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail in different cases.

The petitions were filed to seek protective bail in two cases lodged at the Ramna police station – Islamabad and another in Balochistan.

In another development today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking permission for his video link appearance in the court.

IHC fixed the hearing of former premier Imran Khan’s plea related to his appearance in the court via video link. Chief Justice IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the plea of Imran Khan tomorrow [March 09].

The Registrar’s Office raised three objections to the PTI chief’s plea, stating that Imran Khan’s request is vague while another objection was raised about how can a video link plea be filed in the high court. The office also raised an objection to the maintainability of the video link before being heard by the concerned court.

Khan filed the petition through Advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry in IHC, in which the position was adopted that the PTI chairman has security threats during his appearance in the court.

The former premier asked to provide strict security measures for appearing before IHC.

The petitioner stated that PTI Chief should be allowed to appear via video link before IHC in all the cases of Islamabad, adding that due to security threats, the court proceedings are stalled by in-person appearances.

In the petition, PTI chairman also suggested that all the cases should be trialled in the judicial complex and asked for police security police during court appearances.

