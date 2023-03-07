Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for ‘conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sheikhupura, the PML-N leader said that former CJP Saqib Nisar has withdrawn the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ given to Imran Khan.

Referring to former chief justice’s claim of ‘WhatsApp hack’, Maryam Nawaz said that the nation’s future has been hacked, not Nisar’s WhatsApp. “The infamous JIT [Joint Investigation Team] was also constituted on WhatsApp,” he said while referring to the team – constituted to probe Panama Papers.

She also referred to Saqib Nisar’s statement of writing a book on his career ‘that would be published after his death’, saying that the person who wants to speak the truth does not observe silence till death. “The person – who observes silence till death – has not the courage to face the nation,” she claimed.

“Imran Khan’s most powerful rival – Nawaz Sharif – was ousted via conspiracy”, Maryam Nawaz alleged, adding that the leadership of PML-N were put in jails.

Referring to Imran Khan, she questioned that why Pakistan’s fate was handed over to an incompetent person. “He [Khan] is the biggest coward in the 75-year history of the country,” she added.

She called the PTI chairman ‘coward for avoiding arrest’, saying that when police reached the latter’s Zaman Park residence, he hid under the bed.

Earlier in March, Maryam Nawaz took direct jabs at Imran Khan by bringing a toy truck in the workers convention and calling PTI chief’s residence ‘Zamanat (bail) Park‘ instead of Zaman Park.

She said that Imran Khan is such a “hypocrite” and “liar” that he cannot even stick to a single statement for long and never even accepts his basic failures.

She reminded the audience of today’s alleged audio leak of a conversation between PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and said that PTI is habitual of setting up everything in their favour and now they are “bring trucks outside courts”.

She also brought a toy truck with her and said the now people should only be looking at truck to know that she is talking about PTI and Imran Khan, suggesting that PTI should change their electoral symbol to truck.

