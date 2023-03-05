Maryam Nawaz claims to have evidence against Faiz Hameed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has claimed to have evidence against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, without specifying its nature, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the PML-N leader claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was seeking Establishment’s support again to came into power.

“He [Imran Khan] is being facilitated by the remnants of Faiz Hameed,” Maryam Nawaz said, alleging that she possesses evidence against the former Lt Gen, without specifying its nature. Meanwhile, she said she was not waiting for Faiz’s retirement.

Referring to Jail Bharo Movement, the PML-N senior vice president termed it ‘the most unsuccessful drive’ in the history of world. “The PTI chief is solely responsible for the movement as he [Khan] was secured protective bail from courts and asked his party workers to surrender,” she added.

“The former premier has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to allow his court appearances through video link,” she said, adding that the PML-N have never make such demands.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman alleged that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar were still lobbying for Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief claimed that ideological divisions were being witnessed within the institutions for the first time in history, adding that such things happen when ‘some outsiders’ were calling the shots.

In February, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz blamed a “group of five” for the country’s current woes, firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against party supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

