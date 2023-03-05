Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar still lobbying for Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has alleged that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar were still lobbying for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, urging institution to take notice of the matter, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief claimed that ideological divisions were being witnessed within the institutions for the first time in history, adding that such things happen when ‘some outsiders’ were calling the shots.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the institutions to take notice of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s involvement, saying that they were still lobbying for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He also regretted that the country’s situation has worsened due to the policies of last three-year, alleging that whichever country starts helping, Imran Khan becomes an obstacle in its way.

The PDM president also questioned holding of general elections amid ‘rising terrorism’ in the country. “We have always respected the judiciary and abide by the Constitution and law,” he said, adding that they also respect the judiciary’s decision to hold elections within 90 days. However, he said, they must look at the country’s current situation.

He further said that the census is also underway in the country and they believe the elections should be held after the census.

He also pointed out terror activities in the country, saying that several attacks were orchestrated on police stations and security forces. “There are areas where many politicians cannot visit,” he said, adding that in such a situation election cannot be held.

A day earlier, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in holding elections within 90 days.

The announcement from President Alvi comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office. “The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today proposed Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the admissibility of the suo moto notice and dissented from the majority verdict.

Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail in their dissenting notes agreed with the position of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. “The matter was already being heard in the high courts, Supreme Court cannot take suo moto notice on the undertrial cases in the high courts.”

The short verdict stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed in discharging its role in the election. The announcement of the election date in KP is the responsibility of the provincial governor, while the president has the authority as per law and constitution to fix the election date in Punjab.

The verdict further stated a consultation to fix the date of elections in Punjab, if they are not possible on April 9, the date announced by the president.

