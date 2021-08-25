PM Imran inaugurates country’s first smart forest in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s first smart forest at Sheikhupura’s Rakh Jhok Forest, ARY News reported.

Rakh Jhok Forest is an important project of Ravi Urban Development Authority is laced with sensors and surveillance systems.

The prime minister inaugurated the smart forest by planting a sapling. On the occasion, he was given a briefing by the officials about the project.

During his Lahore visit, PM Imran Khan will hold a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

He will also chair important meetings at the Chief Minister House in Lahore, where he will be given a briefing on ongoing development projects in the provincial capital.

The premier will also attend Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore today (Wednesday).

The convention will highlight the steps taken by the incumbent government over the last three years for the promotion of quality education, by introducing innovations in Punjab province.

During this period, the Punjab Education Department, with the cooperation of other departments, ensured wide-ranging reforms in the education sector.

These include up-gradation of schools, integrated management system and e-transfers system, Insaaf afternoon schools, Insaaf academy, Insaaf school meal and Trans-education program to impart education to the transgender community.