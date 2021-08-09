Miyawaki urban forest to minimize pollution effect in Lahore: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore as part of a monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking after the inauguration, the prime minister said that Lahore is the most polluted city in the country and Miyawaki urban forest will help in addressing the issue in the provincial capital of Punjab.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I congratulate all those who played their part in the project,” Imran Khan said and added that Pakistan was doing more than its capacity to address the issue of global warming as Miyawaki trees help in minimizing the pollution effect.

He said that the country had only 640 million trees in 2013 and it was PTI that planted one billion trees during its five-year tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

He stressed the people of the country especially students to invest in the country’s future by planting at least one sapling.

Miyawaki urban forest

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals in Lahore with a total of 165000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast-growing urban forests.

Read More: BORIS JOHNSON HAILS PM IMRAN KHAN’S 10 BILLION TREES PROGRAMME

Another 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown in different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city.

All have projects been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

About 500 million trees are being planted across the country under the ongoing Monsoon plantation drive which is the largest ever such drive in Pakistan.