Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail in Azadi March cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Friday pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in different cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

PTI Chairman appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi.

Subsequently, the Islamabad court granted pre-arrest to former prime minister in 10 FIRs till July 6 and directed police to submit a record of cases in next hearing.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned until July 6.

It is to be noted that several PTI leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others had been booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI chief filed a plea in PHC through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan.

