ISLAMABAD: The federal government has filed a fresh review petition before the Supreme Court (SC) challenging its order regarding the transfer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan to hospital, arguing that the judgment contains legal shortcomings.

According to sources, the miscellaneous review petition was filed by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad after the objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office were addressed.

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In the petition, the government contended that the Supreme Court’s August 18 order concerning Imran Khan’s transfer to hospital contains legal flaws and that relevant jail rules were not adequately considered while issuing the decision.

The petition further argued that the Chief Commissioner Islamabad was not made a party to the main case and, as a result, was not given an adequate opportunity to present his position before the court.

The applicant has requested the Supreme Court to accept the miscellaneous petition and review its August 18 decision regarding Imran Khan’s hospital transfer.

Read more: PTI founder declared medically fit after examination, says Tarar

The government maintained that the court should reconsider the matter after taking into account its legal and administrative aspects, as well as the applicable rules governing prisoners and their medical treatment.

The fresh petition comes after an earlier review plea was returned following objections from the Registrar’s Office. The latest application was submitted after those objections were addressed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was transferred back to Adiala Jail early Friday after undergoing a medical examination at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

PTI founder Imran Khan had been shifted to the private hospital late Thursday night in compliance with an order issued by the Supreme Court, which directed that he be medically assessed and treated at Shifa International Hospital amid concerns over his health.