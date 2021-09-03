PM Imran Khan, celebs ‘proud’ of Haider Ali for winning first-ever Paralympics gold

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, celebrities, and netizens on Friday congratulated Haider Ali on winning the first-ever gold medal for Pakistan in Paralympics, ARY NEWS reported.

Ali achieved a 55.26-meter throw at his fifth attempt out of a total of six to score the best distance — almost 3m longer than Ukraine’s Mykola Zhabnyak who scored 52.43m to come in second place.

Brazilian Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva won bronze with a throw of 51.86m.

Here is the Tweet from the official handle of Paralympic Games:

It’s #Gold for #PAK! F37 discus thrower Haider Ali wins his country’s first medal of the Games! His throw of 55.26m is a personal best and almost three metres longer than second place! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/SD3rO1qlaF — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Haider Ali from the official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the achievement has made the entire nation proud after his discus throw of 55.26m won him the gold medal.

Congratulations #HaiderAli on winning the first ever Gold Medal for Pakistan in #Paralympics. His discus throw of 55.26m won him the medal, making the whole Pakistan🇵🇰 proud#TokyoParalympic pic.twitter.com/hiro6kMgsI — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 3, 2021

Here are messages from some other people who have congratulated Haider Ali on his achievement.

شکریہ حیدر علی، ہمیںآپ پر فخر ہے https://t.co/c7NbaSeiMx — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 3, 2021

Congratulations #HaiderAli. You made us all proud. Keep on inspiring all of us. ❤️ https://t.co/nYcYL0QgVd — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 3, 2021

Pakistan wins it’s first ever gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo in the Men’s Discus Throw – Haider Ali, you’ve done us proud!#HaiderAli #Paralympics #haiderali_goldmedal_pak pic.twitter.com/sZTbdJkGGv — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 3, 2021