Pakistan Army has always supported sports, COAS Bajwa tells Olympic athletes

RAWALPINDI: The athletes, who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akhtar (shooting), and sepoy Ghulam Joseph (shooting) called on Gen Bajwa, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

According to ISPR, the army chief appreciated Olympians for their efforts in Tokyo Olympics 2020, saying their participation in Olympics has inspired the Pakistani nation, particularly the youth.

“Representing Pakistan at the international level is not only honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation. Army has always supported sports in Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

He also assured the Olympians of the Pakistan army’s complete support in their future endeavors.

The national athletes Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar and Sepoy Gulfam Joseph thanked the COAS for their interaction and recognition of their efforts.