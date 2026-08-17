RAWALPINDI, August 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed serious concerns over the medical report of party founder Imran Khan, saying the report from Adiala Jail has confirmed its concerns about his health, ARY News reported.

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram demanded that Imran Khan be immediately shifted to Shifa International Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination under the supervision of Dr Asim Yousaf and Dr Faisal Sultan.

He also called for no further delay in the recommended coronary CT angiography and demanded that all medical reports, diagnostic results and treatment details be shared with Imran Khan’s family and legal team.

Sheikh Waqas said the medical report mentioned complaints of rapid heartbeat, severe headache, restlessness and anxiety. He said Imran Khan’s health could not be considered normal given his prolonged imprisonment and isolation.

He questioned why the recommended tests and treatment had not been carried out despite serious medical concerns.

The PTI spokesperson also pointed to what he described as a clear contradiction between the claims of Adiala Jail authorities and the recommendations of the medical board.

“If all facilities are available in the jail, why did the medical board make these recommendations?” he questioned.

According to Sheikh Waqas, the medical board recommended that Imran Khan be provided newspapers, books and television and be allowed meetings with family members.

He said prolonged isolation and limited contact with family could have negative effects on both physical and mental health.

Sheikh Waqas warned that the government could not escape responsibility if Imran Khan’s health deteriorated while he remained in isolation.

He said Imran Khan was not an ordinary prisoner but a former prime minister and a popular political leader.

He added that the federal and provincial governments and jail authorities would be held responsible for any adverse consequences related to Khan’s health.

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