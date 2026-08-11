ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has been provided with books in Adiala Jail, according to a compliance report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent Subtain Raza Virk submitted a report regarding the delivery of the books to the PTI founder.

According to the report, the jail authorities received eight books from the Islamabad High Court on August 6, 2026, for onward delivery to Imran Khan.

The eight books were:

The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam by Muhammad Iqbal

Prayer (According to the Sunnah) by Abdul Malik Mujahid and Muhammad Zulfiqar

Saladin by John Man

Misquoting Muhammad: The Challenge and Choices of Interpreting the Prophet’s Legacy by Jonathan A.C. Brown

New State

Iqbal and the Sages of the East by Prof Dr Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq

Art & Science: Civilization in Islam by Seyyed Hossein Nasr

Prophet Muhammad as a Military Leader and Commander by Afzalur Rahman

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The deputy superintendent said all eight books were subsequently delivered to Imran Khan in the jail. According to the report, Imran Khan selected four books for reading:

New State, Iqbal and the Sages of the East, Art & Science: Civilization in Islam, and Prophet Muhammad as a Military Leader and Commander.

The report further stated that Khan returned the remaining four books, saying that he had already read them and had copies with him.

The four books returned were The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam, Prayer (According to the Sunnah), Saladin and Misquoting Muhammad.

Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent submitted the compliance report to the IHC to inform the court that its directions regarding the provision of books to the PTI founder had been complied with.