Imran Khan holds third telethon to raise funds for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran khan is holding third telethon to raise funds for rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan, saying that the real issue after floods is to rehabilitate the affectees.

Addressing the telethon, Khan said that never in the history, Rs10 billion were collected during five hours of two telethon. “We will be using these funds in a transparent manner and will devise a system that will bring transparency in their utilization,” he assured.

He recalled how his government brought transparency in utilization of COVID funds through Ehsaas programme.

While taking a jibe, Imran Khan said that he fear that the chief election commissioner could declare funds collected for flood victims as foreign funding. “He [chief election commissioner] will be panicked after witnessing massive funding to PTI from local and foreign sources,” he said.

The PTI chairman lamented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for being on foreign tours during devastating floods in the country. “This is insensitive from the prime minister to go abroad as the country drowns,” Khan added.

The overseas Pakistanis participated in the telethon and spoke directly to Imran Khan via telephonic calls to offer their donations for the flood-hit victims.

The official Twitter account of the party has announced that it has so far received pledges of Rs3.57 billion from the donors during the the telethon.

An overseas Pakistani from United Kingdom pledged Rs100 million for the flood victims while PTI Britain head announced 100,000 Euro for the affectees.

Khan has held two telethons previously, getting pledges of over Rs10 billion.

